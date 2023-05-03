Whataburger giving educators free breakfast for Teacher Appreciation Week

SAN ANTONIO – Whataburger is celebrating Teacher Appreciation Week by giving educators free breakfast for the week.

From May 8-12, teachers can receive a free breakfast entree at Whataburger stores from 5-9 a.m., according to a news release. The entrees include a taquito with cheese, breakfast on a bun or honey butter chicken biscuit.

Teachers can also receive a 25% discount at the Whatastore with the code “WHATATEACHER23.”

The release adds that 55 teachers throughout Texas will be rewarded with a $1,000 grant for their schools. Those teachers were nominated by their peers.

“Through the WhataTeacher award grants, Whataburger will be honoring those who have made extraordinary impacts on their students and in their communities,” the release states. “These grants are part of Whataburger Feeding Student Success, a program focusing on charitable giving at the intersection of food insecurity and education.”

Through Whataburger Feeding Student Success, Whataburger has opened resource rooms on college campuses and provided scholarships for students and hunger awareness programs at schools.

