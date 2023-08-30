98º
Dairy Queen restaurants selling Blizzards for 85 cents for limited time

Offer is available between Sept. 11-24

KSAT DIGITAL TEAM

Fall menu at Dairy Queen. (Dairy Queen)

SAN ANTONIO – Fans of the Dairy Queen Blizzard can try the fall menu for a discounted price in September.

From Sept. 11-25, participating Dairy Queen restaurants across the nation are selling Blizzars for 85 cents. The offer is only available for customers who use the DQ mobile app.

The promotion is to celebrate the 1985 introduction of the Blizzard and the new fall menu, which is already available in stores.

The fall menu includes Pumpkin Pie, Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough and Royal Reese’s Fluffernutter.

