Week in 210: Shea Serrano raises $100K for SA food bank; Local nurse makes mask with 99.5% filtration rate
Week in 210 looks at top five feel good stories of week in SA area
SAN ANTONIO – Every Friday on KSAT News at 9, we recap some of the week’s top stories.
This week, we will focus on the week’s top five feel good stories.
See what stories made the headlines in The Week in 2:10.
WEEKLY HEADLINES:
Edgewood ISD serves 150K+ meals to students as campuses remain closed
Local nurse designs mask with 99.5% filtration efficiency
San Antonio whiskey distillery selling hand sanitizer curbside
SA author Shea Serrano raises $100K for San Antonio Food Bank
