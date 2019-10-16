Bexar Sheriff fires deputy arrested on weapons charges, disciplines 9 other employees

SAN ANTONIO - A deputy accused of unlawfully carrying a handgun while in uniform earlier this year has been formally terminated by the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, according to suspension records released this week.

Deputy Veronica Dado was given an order of dismissal Aug. 9, weeks after her July arrest for unlawful carrying of a weapon.

In May 2018, Dado served an eviction notice while in uniform and carrying a handgun, even though she is not a licensed peace officer, according to a previous report.

She remains free on bond. Her next court appearance is scheduled for November, county clerk records show.

Nine other employees of the sheriff's office were disciplined in September, records show.

A civilian employee, identified as Robert Jimenez, was suspended five days after he failed to properly verify the fingerprints of an inmate in June. This resulted in the misidentification of an inmate with an active warrant, the records state.

BCSO Sergeant Rosemary Casarez was suspended three days for her role in the mistaken release in March of inmate William Castillo.

Casarez's suspension paperwork states that she failed to properly review Castillo's paperwork, causing him to be released without a bond or a proper court order.

Castillo was rearrested hours after his accidental release in the 100 block of Merida Street.

BCSO's Fugitive Apprehension Unit had been looking for Castillo after jail staff noticed that he was not present during a head count hours earlier.

