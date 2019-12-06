Suspect, 19, arrested in connection with several robberies in SA

SAN ANTONIO – A 19-year-old man was arrested in connection with several robberies in the area, police said.

Gabriel Anthony Gonzales is facing charges for two aggravated robberies that happened Wednesday night on Blanco and Isom roads, police said.

Officials said Gonzales had two previous separate robbery warrants.

Gonzales is facing additional charges for possession of a drugs and criminal mischief for vandalizing a police van after he was arrested, police said. He could face additional charges.

