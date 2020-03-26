WATCH: Medical kit you’ll need during coronavirus pandemic

Emergency room doctors are busy screening patients for coronavirus. So it’s a good idea to be ready to take care of yourself and your family.

Watch the story in the video player above.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT: