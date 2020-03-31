Frost donating $2 million to SA, Texas charities to help with coronavirus pandemic

SAN ANTONIO – Frost has announced that it will donate $2 million to a variety of Texas charities that are helping curb the effects of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In San Antonio, where Frost is based, $1 million will be distributed to nonprofit organizations, the bank said Tuesday.

Frost banks in the Dallas, Fort Worth and Houston regions will donate $200,000 each to charities, the Austin and Permian Basin regions will donate $125,000 each to charities, and the Corpus Christi, Rio Grande Valley and Victoria regions will donate $50,000 each to charities.

H-E-B donates 500,000 meals to food banks in San Antonio, across Texas

“The combined total of $2 million is the largest charitable donation Frost has made, surpassing even the donations we made to nonprofits after Hurricane Harvey,” Frost Chairman and CEO Phil Green said in a news release. “Because the pandemic and the resulting shutdowns were unprecedented events in our state’s history, we felt that we, as one of Texas’s oldest businesses, should step up and make an unprecedented effort.”

Frost is also giving operating grants totaling to more than $600,000 to nonprofits responding to the pandemic.

Nonprofit organizations that want to contact Frost about possible assistance can click here. Consumers and businesses affected by the pandemic may be eligible for loans and other assistance that Frost is offering. For more information, click here.

Banks are allowed to remain open during the “Stay Home, Work Safe” orders issued for San Antonio and Bexar County.

Frost has closed its financial center lobbies, but motor banks and ATMs remain open.

Explained: San Antonio, Bexar County issue ‘Stay Home, Work Safe’ orders. Here’s what that means.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT: