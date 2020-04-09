CPR, first aid training business following new guidelines amid coronavirus pandemic
CPR Providers taking extra steps to make sure students who take training are safe.
SAN ANTONIO – As many local businesses remain closed amid the coronavirus pandemic, one local woman is continuing to teach a critical CPR course that could help save lives.
“Before this all happened, I would fill my classes for up to maybe nine to 11 students in my office, and we’d have a class. And now that all this has happened, I’m down to one to three students per class,” said Joyce Fuentez, owner of CPR Providers.
Fuentez said she is keeping health care providers credentialed during this pandemic and also taking precautions to keep everyone safe.
The facility, located along Culebra Road, offers CPR and first aid training certification based on guidelines from the American Heart Association.
Lately, Fuentez said she has seen many people who are stepping up to help during the pandemic sign up.
“I’ve had a few, about four nurses, in the past two weeks that have come out of retirement, getting prepping to be called back,” she said.
Fuentez said workers have been constantly cleaning the facility.
“We have hand-sanitizer everywhere here in the office. Everybody gets their own mannequin. We don’t share mannequin,” Fuentez said.
The American Heart Association made recommendations for their training centers. Click here to learn more.
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.
