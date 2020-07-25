WATCH: Gov. Abbott to provide update on state’s response to Hurricane Hanna at 3 p.m.

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – Governor Greg Abbott will provide an update on the state’s response to Hurricane Hanna.

The governor’s briefing is set for 3 p.m., Saturday, at the Alternate State Operations Center in Austin.

Tropical Storm Hanna strengthened to Category 1 hurricane status Saturday morning in the Gulf of Mexico, according to KSAT meteorologists Kaiti Blake and Sarah Spivey. Hurricane Hanna is the first hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.

The storm is forecasted to make landfall as a Category 1 storm south of Corpus Christi, near Baffin Bay, on Saturday.

