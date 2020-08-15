Coronavirus update San Antonio, Aug. 14: Councilwoman shares story of loss amid pandemic, plan of action for District 4

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s Note: Watch the entire briefing in the video player above. Newsletter recipients can click here to access the video.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Friday night.

Here are a few of the highlights:

Nirenberg reported 43,823 total COVID-19 cases and 578 total deaths in Bexar County , as of Friday, an increase of 150 new cases. Eighteen new deaths were reported today.

The mayor said the deaths occurred between June 17 and Aug. 12.

City officials also reported that 651 patients are hospitalized , 306 are in the intensive care unit and 195 are on ventilators. There are 16% of staffed beds available and 55% of ventilators available.

Wolff said that, within one month, almost half of hospitalizations have gone down from a high point of 1,267 on July 13.

Nirenberg said, “ Labor Day is a big concern for us,” since many families like to get together on the holiday weekend, and leaders are worried the area could face another spike in cases.

Councilwoman Dr. Adriana Rocha Garcia, who represents District 4 on the Southwest Side, shared a personal story during tonight’s briefing. She said her extended family has been very affected by the coronavirus, with 14 of her cousins requiring hospitalization. She said six of her cousins, who had underlying conditions, died after contracting the virus.

Rocha Garcia said many of her family members had to be placed on ventilators and received plasma to help them recover. “It’s really taking a toll on families like mine,” she said, noting that the virus is hitting the South Side hard.

Rocha Garcia said Metro Health is focusing on underserved areas with communication outreach. She said her district lacks access to health care and healthier foods, and many community members on that side of town have underlying conditions.

The councilwoman said her district and the city are rethinking their strategy to communicate with those in underserved communities to make sure people stay up to date with the latest on the pandemic.

