Meet Rudolph, Santa Claus at SeaWorld San Antonio’s annual Christmas celebration

Get ready for some ho-ho-ho-liday fun at SeaWorld San Antonio.

The park’s annual Christmas celebration is returning on select dates starting Nov. 20 and ending Jan. 3

Visitors will have the chance to meet Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Santa Claus.

The park will be open from 1 to 9 p.m. on Nov. 20 – 22, 25 – 29, Dec. 4 – 6, 11 – 13, 18 – 20, 23 -27 and Dec. 30 – Jan. 3.

There will be a fireworks finale on Nov. 21 and 28 and from Dec. 10-18 guests can experience the traditional lighting of the menorah for Hanukkah.

Kwanzaa will also be celebrated this year and from Dec. 26 through Jan. 1 “guests can experience a joyous time of reflection and celebration of African heritage with the nightly lighting of the kinara,” park officials said.

Due to concerns over the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, this year’s celebration has been modified and the park’s visitor capacity will be significantly limited to help maintain physical distancing.

Visitors are required to make reservations to visit SeaWorld San Antonio and are encouraged to do so as early as possible. Reservations can be made at www.SeaWorld.com/san-antonio/tickets/reservations/.

Guests can also experience SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration for free by purchasing a 2021 Season Pass. The pass purchase will grant access to the park for the remainder of 2020 for free and also includes a free parking pass.

