CDC: Vaccinated teachers & students won’t have to wear masks; SA teen publishes Fiesta children’s book; instant ice experiment

Hello parents, teachers and students!

There was some big news released on Friday as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officially relaxed its COVID-19 guidelines in schools, saying that vaccinated teachers and students do not need to wear masks while inside school buildings. The change comes amid a push to get more children ages 12 and older vaccinated throughout the country. The new guidelines say that no one at schools needs to wear masks at recess or in most other outdoor situations, but that ventilation and handwashing will continue to be important. The CDC stresses that students and staff should also continue to stay home when they are sick.

In this week's KSAT Kids student spotlight, we highlight Nadia Gonzales, who wrote and illustrated a children's book as part of her Girl Scout Gold Award project. "Yanaguana Fiesta Fun for Everyone" was inspired by the young patients at Santa Rosa's Children's Hospital and took more than 200 hours to complete. Although excited about the accomplishment, Gonzales said the most gratifying part of the project was donating 60 books to the children's hospital along with a Fiesta-themed Lotería game she illustrated herself and a handmade plush toy of the main character in her book, Yanaguana, who is a piñata.

“It feels really great seeing my book published on Amazon and knowing that the children at Santa Rosa’s Children Hospital now have an easier way to celebrate Fiesta with the rest of us,” Gonzales said.

Gonzales plans to use the proceeds towards more donations to the hospital, as well as different organizations in San Antonio.

In this week's Kaiti's Science Lab, Meteorologist Kaiti Blake shows off a cool experiment that allows you to watch ice form right before your very eyes.

Have a great weekend everyone!

Ben Spicer

Here's what can be found on KSAT Kids for Friday, July 9:

Student Spotlight

San Antonio teen publishes Fiesta children’s book

“Yanaguana Fiesta Fun for Everyone”, that’s the mission and title of a new children’s book written and illustrated by a San Antonio teen.

Nadia Gonzales, began working on a children's book project nearly two years ago to help make Fiesta more accessible for children. (KSAT)

Do you know of a student, classroom or school that is doing amazing work and deserves to be featured in KSAT Kids? Nominate someone by emailing ksatkids@ksat.com.

Kid Activities

KSAT Kids Home Science: Instant Ice Experiment

Are you looking for something fun to do at home that has a little bit of science behind it?

KSAT Kids Home Science: Instant Ice Experiment

11 splash pads in the San Antonio area that are free

Pools, rivers and lakes aren’t the only options for cooling off in San Antonio and the surrounding areas - there are also a large number of splash pads.

There are several free splash pads around San Antonio at local parks. (City of San Antonio 2021)

Visit one of these 8 inflatable water parks in Texas

Texas heat can be sweltering, but there are several inflatable water parks around Texas where you can beat the heat.

Altitude H2O

