Texas Gov. Greg Abbott holds news conference after winter weather briefing

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will hold a news conference after taking part in a weather briefing with other state officials on Thursday.

The news conference will begin at 11 a.m. It will be livestreamed in this article.

The governor will be joined by representatives from the Texas Division of Emergency Management, ERCOT, Public Utility Commission of Texas, Railroad Commission of Texas, Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Military Department, Texas A&M Forest Service, Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, Texas Department of Transportation, Texas Department of State Health Services, and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service.

Freezing rain and wind has led to power outages throughout the state, including San Antonio. The outages are due to the weather and not a sign of statewide grid failure, officials has said.

Up to 20,000 CPS Energy customers are dealing with outages as temperatures dropped around 10 a.m.

Here’s what you need to know about today’s forecast:

HILL COUNTRY

Freezing rain and sleet is underway



Significant ice accumulation is likely.



A 1/10 - 1/3″ of ice is forecast to occur. Travel is NOT encouraged -- untreated roads and bridges and overpasses will be dangerous. Freezing rain and sleet may linger until lunch Thursday.



SAN ANTONIO & SURROUNDING AREAS

A cold rain is now transitioning into freezing rain around San Antonio.



Ice accumulation of up to a 1/10″ is possible, especially on the north side of Bexar County.



Even a small amount of ice can make travel dangerous. For that reason, travel tomorrow is NOT encouraged, but if you must travel know that bridges and overpasses will become slick.



The freezing rain (and some sleet) is now forecast to continue into the early afternoon hours. The longer the precipitation lingers, the more potential for some icing. Temperatures are expected to stay below freezing throughout the rest of the day on Thursday.



