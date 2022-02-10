‘What if I haven’t received my voter registration card?’ — It’s OK. You can still vote if you’re registered.

SAN ANTONIO – With early voting for the March Primary Elections starting on Feb. 14, some KSAT viewers have expressed concern over not yet having received their voter registration card in the mail.

Many are wondering if they’ll still be able to vote. The answer is yes — if they are registered.

If you were registered to vote last year, you should still be registered unless you’ve changed addresses. You can click here to check.

If you are registered, you will be able to vote either during the early voting period from Feb. 14 to Feb. 25, or on Primary Election Day on March 1 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

You don’t need your voter registration card to vote in Texas, but you will be required to show identification.

Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport (book or card)

If you’re needing to find out which precinct you’re in, you can do so online here. You can also check your county’s election website for precinct information.

Ad

If you live in Bexar County, you can find information about all of the races in your precinct here. And can enter your address on the Texas Legislature’s website and get a list of your state and federal representatives.

You do not need to vote at your specific precinct location if you live in Atascosa, Bexar, Comal, DeWitt, Guadalupe, Hays, Kendall or Medina County. Those counties are approved to use the Countywide Polling Place Program which allows users to vote anywhere in their county during early voting and on election day.

Ad

So you can choose any of the sites on the list of early voting locations in Bexar County. You will receive the ballot for your precinct no matter where you choose to vote.

Of course, many people would still like to have their current voter registration card even though it’s not needed to vote. If your card never shows up, you can notify your county voter registrar in writing to get a new one.

There will be several opportunities to cast your vote in 2022. In addition to the March Primary date, there will be a local/county/state constitutional amendment election on May 7, a primary runoff election on May 24 and the General Election on Nov. 8.

Ad

More Election Resources: