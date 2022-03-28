Culinaria’s Texas Wine + Food Festival to return this October in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Every year Culinaria brings out the best food and drinks San Antonio has to offer and this year a festival favorite is returning.

Culinaria is bringing back the Tasting Texas Wine + Food Festival this October after a brief hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The annual event offers food and drink pairings from some of San Antonio’s best restaurants.

Tasting Texas Wine + Food Festival will take place in San Antonio from Oct. 27-30 but full details for this year’s event have not yet been released.

Anyone hoping to score tickets to Culinaria’s wine and food festival this fall can sign up for early access to tickets on Culinariasa.org.

Culinaria was founded in 2000 and helps support the local community through events like the food and wine festival and bi-annual restaurant weeks.

The non-profit gives all proceeds from events to educational programs and culinary artists in an effort to help the San Antonio food scene continue to thrive.

Other beneficiaries of Culinaria’s proceeds include culinary programs in local high schools, an endowment fund for hospitality students at the University of Houston, the Culinary Institute and a program called Chefs for Chefs.

