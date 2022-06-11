Crash sends 18-wheeler through hotel wall into empty swimming pool; 3 injured, SAPD says

Three people are injured after a semi-truck collided with another vehicle before it went through the wall of a hotel and into the swimming pool, according to San Antonio police.

SAN ANTONIO – Three people are injured after a semi-truck crashed with another vehicle before it went through the wall of a hotel and into an empty swimming pool, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. Saturday in the 6300 block of IH-35 North, on the city’s Northeast Side.

Police said a small black vehicle crashed with the 18-wheeler on the access road. Both of the vehicles struck a pedestrian who was walking along the sidewalk.

The impact from the crash sent both vehicles off of the road into a wooden utility pole and through a concrete wall of a nearby hotel, according to SAPD.

The sedan was wedged between the 18-wheeler and the concrete wall. Authorities said the 18-wheeler then continued forward through the wall and crashed into the empty hotel pool.

Police said the driver of the 18-wheeler was able to get out of the vehicle uninjured. Two people inside the sedan were taken by EMS to an area hospital in stable condition.

Ad

The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

No one inside the hotel was injured in the crash, according to SAPD.

It’s unclear what caused the crash and the driver of the sedan was evaluated for possible DWI. The investigation continues.

Also on KSAT: