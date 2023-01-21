55º

San Antonio firefighters battle fire on South Side

The fire happened around 3:40 a.m. in the 3100 block of Commercial Avenue

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

San Antonio firefighters battle fire on South Side (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters responded to a fire on the city’s South Side early Saturday morning, according to SAFD.

SAFD said the fire started from a large container and spread to the front of the structure.

Firefighters went defensive as the building was fully engulfed by flames and took control of the fire.

SAFD said the structure sustained heavy damage. However, a cost estimate was not released.

No injuries were reported.

Arson investigators were called to the scene.

