San Antonio firefighters battle fire on South Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters responded to a fire on the city’s South Side early Saturday morning, according to SAFD.

The fire happened around 3:40 a.m. in the 3100 block of Commercial Avenue.

SAFD said the fire started from a large container and spread to the front of the structure.

Firefighters went defensive as the building was fully engulfed by flames and took control of the fire.

SAFD said the structure sustained heavy damage. However, a cost estimate was not released.

No injuries were reported.

Arson investigators were called to the scene.