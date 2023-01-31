Fire at vacant apartment on Northwest Side likely started from someone trying to keep warm, SAFD says

SAFD responds to a fire on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at the Amber Hill Apartments in the 5300 block of NW Loop 410, near Evers Road.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters on Tuesday morning responded to a fire that they believe was started by someone trying to keep warm amid the cold weather.

The call came out just before 7:30 a.m. at the Amber Hill Apartments in the 5300 block of NW Loop 410, near Evers Road.

According to SAFD, the building where the fire originated had no utilities and was supposed to be vacant. They suspect someone got inside the building to try and keep warm, as temperatures neared freezing in Bexar County.

Police officers were the first to arrive on the scene and knocked on doors to wake up nearby residents. Those people were allowed to return to their apartments.

No one was injured.

The windows on several apartments were still boarded up from the last fire at the complex, which happened a few months ago.

SAFD responds to a fire on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at the Amber Hill Apartments in the 5300 block of NW Loop 410, near Evers Road. (KSAT)

Read more: