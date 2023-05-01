SAPD seeks 2 suspects in connection with gas station robbery on SW Side

San Antonio police are looking for two suspects in connection with an armed robbery at a gas station on the city’s Southwest Side.

The two suspects entered the gas station at around 1:55 a.m. on April 23.

They got what appeared to be alcoholic beverages and tried to leave the business without paying for it, police said.

The store clerk then locked the door, but when one of the suspects showed a gun, the clerk then unlocked the door and allowed the suspects to leave.

If you recognize the suspects, call the SAPD Robbery Task Force Unit at 210-207-0300.

