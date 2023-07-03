Man shot while watering front yard on Southwest Side, SAPD investigating

San Antonio police responded to an incident at a home in the 400 block of Elks Drive on Monday, July 3, 2023.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for suspects after a man was shot while watering his front yard on the Southwest Side Monday afternoon.

The shooting happened after 2 p.m. near the 1300 block of Flanders Ave., just west of Interstate 35 and a few miles south of Highway 90.

The victim, in his mid-30s, was transported to the hospital after being shot in the upper torso. He was able to speak with police.

Investigators on the scene said they aren’t sure what type of gun was used or whether the victim was targeted.

The victim said he had not been in any altercation and didn’t know who would have shot him, according to police.

“Said he was watering the grass, felt something, heard something and felt pain in his chest,” an SAPD officer said at the scene.

The victim and his brother, who was nearby, took off running from the home after the shooting, an officer said. They found help and called police in the 400 block of Elks Dr., an adjacent street.

The victim was transported to Brooke Army Medical Center and his condition is not immediately clear.

Police are speaking with two people who lived at the home as part of the standard investigating procedure.

