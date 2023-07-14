Teenagers found with $4,000 in cash, handguns following chase in stolen car, BCSO says

Two teenagers were found with more than $4,000 in cash, three handguns and marijuana following a chase on Saturday, according to BCSO.

SAN ANTONIO – Two teenagers were found with more than $4,000 in cash, three handguns and marijuana following a chase over the weekend, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened on Saturday, when a deputy noticed a stolen vehicle that they believed previously tried to evade authorities.

The deputy followed the vehicle from the area of Interstate 35 and Elmira north of downtown to 36th Street and Commerce on the West Side.

BCSO said the deputy tried to pull the vehicle over but it sped off, starting a pursuit.

The pursuit eventually came to an end when the vehicle ran out of fuel near Loop 410 and Highway 16 South on the Southwest Side.

BCSO said the male driver, 16, and male passenger, 17, were both taken into custody. They were found in possession of three handguns, individually packaged marijuana and more than $4,000 in cash, BCSO said.

The driver was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle and evading with a motor vehicle.

The passenger, identified as Adam Villarreal, was charged with possession of a prohibited firearm-machine gun, drug possession and unlawful carrying of a weapon, BCSO said.

Read also: