Traumatic homicide leaves San Antonio family pleading for closure

Timothy Collins, 42, was fatally shot and killed while working as a store clerk on January 1, 2019. San Antonio Police need help to identify the suspected gunman shown on surveillance video.

SAN ANTONIO – Mary De Luna remembers seeing the news of the first murder in 2019 on her phone.

“I was like, wow, that’s a horrible way to start the year,” she said.

Hours later, she got the call that it was her brother, 42-year-old Timothy Collins.

Collins was a clerk at a 7-Eleven convenience store on Callaghan Road and I-10 on the morning of New Year’s Day in January 2019.

The store was robbed, and he was shot and killed.

San Antonio police have surveillance video of the suspect, but they need leads on a name.

“I’m just, I’m just baffled that nobody came forward and said anything,” De Luna said.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $15,000 reward for information on the murder.

De Luna said it gives her hope that an arrest will be made.

“Hopefully that will encourage somebody to speak up and say something. I understand it’s just money and it’s not going to bring my brother back, but it will bring us closure,” she said.

She said every day since that tragic day has been traumatic for her family — New Year’s and birthday celebrations are never going to be the same.

Anyone with information on the crime is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867.

