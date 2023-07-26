Inaugural National Whataburger Day is Aug. 8; fans can celebrate with free burgers

SAN ANTONIO – Aug. 8 marks National Whataburger Day, and the San Antonio-based burger chain is giving out free burgers to celebrate.

National Whataburger Day is a way to honor 73 years in business by giving away food and paying for school lunch debt, according to a news release.

On Aug. 7 and 8, Whataburger Rewards members can cash in on an in-app offer for a free Whataburger, no purchase necessary.

To qualify, members must have placed an order in the app within the last 12 months. The offer can only be redeemed once and at a participating location.

The Whataburger app can be downloaded in the App Store for Apple or Google Play for Android.

Inaugural National Whataburger Day table tents will also be handed out to those who dine in a restaurant on Aug. 8.

Whataburger added that its charity, Whataburger Feeding Student Success, will relieve $73,000 in school lunch debt through its partner All for Lunch. That is $1,000 for every year that Whataburger has been in business.

”By partnering with All for Lunch, we’re ensuring that local programs get the support they need so students can reach their fullest potential,” the release states.

The chain is also partnering with Communities in Schools to collect supplies for hygiene kits for students in 12 San Antonio-area school districts.

Harmon Dobson founded Whataburger in 1950, and the company is headquartered in San Antonio.

