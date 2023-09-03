Armed suspects lure, rob couple at Southwest Side home, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – Multiple people were detained after a man and his girlfriend were lured to a Southwest Side home and robbed at gunpoint, according to San Antonio police.

The robbery happened at 7:12 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Surrey Avenue.

Police said a 19-year-old man was lured to the house and robbed by two armed suspects. One of the suspects also robbed the man’s girlfriend outside the home.

The couple left the home and then called the police.

SAPD created a perimeter around the home and called out for the suspects.

Five people were detained and taken in for questioning.

Police say one person who was identified as a suspect was arrested for a felony warrant.