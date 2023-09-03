83º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Armed suspects lure, rob couple at Southwest Side home, SAPD says

Police said one man was arrested for a felony warrant

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Tags: San Antonio, Southwest Side, Crime
San Antonio Police Department patrol car. (ksat)

SAN ANTONIO – Multiple people were detained after a man and his girlfriend were lured to a Southwest Side home and robbed at gunpoint, according to San Antonio police.

The robbery happened at 7:12 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Surrey Avenue.

Police said a 19-year-old man was lured to the house and robbed by two armed suspects. One of the suspects also robbed the man’s girlfriend outside the home.

The couple left the home and then called the police.

SAPD created a perimeter around the home and called out for the suspects.

Five people were detained and taken in for questioning.

Police say one person who was identified as a suspect was arrested for a felony warrant.

Also on KSAT

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

email