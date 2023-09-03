100º
Driver dies after hitting curb, crashing car on North Side, police say

No other injuries were reported in the incident

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

SAPD responds to single-vehicle crash n September 2, 2023 near Redland and Gold Canyon Road. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A driver died after hitting a curb and crashing into a pole on the city’s North Side Sunday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 9:50 a.m. Sunday near Redland and Gold Canyon Road.

SAPD says a man was headed northbound when he hit a curb and crashed his car, wrapping around a light pole.

The man, believed to be in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has yet to be released.

Officials have since shut down the roadway from 1604 to Gold Canyon Road.

Further details are limited. KSAT will bring updates as they become available.

