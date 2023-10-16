San Antonio District 4 to host town hall on homelessness

San Antonio area nonprofit starts new program to help chronically homeless people

SAN ANTONIO – District 4 will hold a town hall on Monday evening to address the city’s response to homelessness.

A news release from Councilwoman Dr. Adriana Rocha Garcia said the town hall will inform the public about updates and changes to the City’s Strategic Plan to Respond to Homelessness.

Rocha Garcia, the City of San Antonio Department of Human Services, South Alamo Regional Alliance for the Homeless, Haven for Hope and Corazon Ministries will be present at the town hall, and representatives will have a panel discussion.

The event is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 16 at New Life Christian Center, 6610 W US Highway 90.

In the $3.7 billion budget passed by City Council in September, $200,000 was allocated for rental and utility assistance to help prevent more people from experiencing homelessness.

The Fiscal Year 2024 budget has nearly $700,000 included for homeless prevention, communication efforts and neighborhood outreach.

The budget also gave money for the removal of 700 homeless camps. City staff told KSAT they have a goal of getting 400 people off the street.

