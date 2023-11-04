South San ISD given one year to improve board governance, avoid state takeover

SAN ANTONIO – A two-year investigation by the Texas Education Agency resulted in a nearly 50-page report that showed South San Antonio ISD’s Board of Trustees has systemic governing issues that led to operational problems in the district.

Steve Lecholop, deputy commissioner for governance at the TEA, said the lack of quorum six consecutive times and board members struggling to get along are just some of the problems highlighted in the two-year investigation.

“The root of the problem was it was based on governance issues resulting from behaviors from the board members,” he said. “The reality is that adult behaviors in the boardroom impact student learning in the classroom.”

The investigation showed the issues had escalated to a level that merited a state takeover by a board of managers.

Following an agreement, the TEA placed Abe Saavedra as a conservator for a year. The conservator will have the ability to step in if the board makes a decision that works against the best interest of students or the district.

“To give the district a chance to prove to the commissioner that they can right the ship on their own,” Lecholop said.

However, every good and bad decision by the board is being closely watched by the TEA.

Earlier this week, a trustee was arrested on allegations that he disrupted a meeting.

“The behaviors over the last month, certainly we have seen, we’ve read about, and we have taken note of. Ultimately, to present to the commissioner when it’s time for the reconsideration,” he said.

During the last board of trustees meeting on Oct. 18, the board welcomed the decision by the TEA to place a conservator.

Lecholop said there’s hope that this board can rise to the level of expectation that would merit the TEA to step away.