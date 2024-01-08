Eagle Pass residents hope visit from Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas will bring change, relief

EAGLE PASS – As Eagle Pass prepares for the arrival of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, residents in the small border community are looking forward to the chance to be heard.

The city’s economic lifeline — Main Street — is less than a mile from the border. Mexican visitors help family-owned businesses survive. But over the past two months, local business owner Angel Gonzalez said sales have gone down. He blames a weeks-long bridge closure for the dip in profits as Border Patrol shifted resources to address the waves of migrants spilling into Eagle Pass.

Gonzalez said he feels bad for the migrants — men, women and children who travel through tough conditions for months. He said he understands they want a better life, which is why he can’t believe he now thinks that the border needs to be better secured to keep migrants from crossing. He said he feels like the government hasn’t done anything to help.

Eagle Pass Mayor Rolando Salinas said he’s been pleading with the federal government to listen.

“The high people, they need to see what’s going on, and they need to hear from us and they need to give this importance,” he said.

More than 60 House Republicans recently visited the border town to see the crisis for themselves.

During Mayorkas’ visit, his office said he’ll meet with local leaders and Border Patrol officials to hear about border enforcement efforts.

“I’m grateful that he is coming,” said Salinas. “The invitation is open to everybody.”

Salinas said Mayorkas gave him the heads-up about the decision to reopen the bridge on Thursday.

Gonzalez said he opened his business on Sunday hoping the lower wait times to cross would bring more Mexican customers.

As he starts to recover from profit losses, Gonzalez hopes Mayorkas understands the impacts on Eagle Pass and does something about it.