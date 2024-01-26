Man faces robbery charge after robbing Northeast Side gas station at gunpoint, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 33-year-old man is behind bars after robbing a gas station at gunpoint on the Northeast Side, police said.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, Deandre Edom was seen on surveillance footage demanding money from the register while pointing a gun.

Police said the victim opened the cash register and Edom leaped over the counter to retrieve the cash. Edom then fled the scene.

SAPD’s Street Crime Unit, K-9 Unit, and Raven were able to find Edom and the gun used in the gas station robbery, investigators shared.

Edom’s distinctive tattoos may tie him to several other unsolved robberies in San Antonio, according to police.

Edom is accused of aggravated robbery and may face more charges, SAPD said.

