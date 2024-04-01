SAPD: Suspect shot, killed man during an argument over a woman

SAN ANTONIO – A suspect who San Antonio police say killed a man during an argument over a woman has been arrested.

Steve Gonzales Rocco, 65, is charged with murder.

An arrest warrant affidavit states Rocco shot Darryl Glynn Byrd, 60, multiple times in the head and chest on March 23 at an apartment in the 4000 block of East Southcross Boulevard, on the Southeast Side.

Police received multiple tips that identified Rocco as the suspect, the affidavit states. One tipster said they saw a person go inside the apartment, heard gunshots, and then saw the person run away with a gun in his hand.

Investigators spoke with one witness who was inside the apartment at the time of the shooting.

The witness said they were with Byrd and two other people when Rocco entered and started to argue.

Rocco was upset that Byrd took a woman out for the night, the witness told police. He then allegedly grabbed a gun from his holster and shot Byrd.

The witness said Rocco told Byrd, “I’ve done 30 years. I’m not afraid of doing it again,” according to the affidavit. Rocco fled after the shooting.

A warrant for his arrest was issued on Saturday. He was booked into the Bexar County Jail on Sunday.

Rocco has a long list of charges in Bexar County, dating to the 1980s. Charges include theft and vehicle burglary, records show.

