Next step of restoration plans announced for Alamo Cenotaph

SAN ANTONIO – A focal point of Alamo Plaza will soon enter the next phase of its restoration effort.

The Texas General Land Office and the Alamo Trust announced Friday plans to restore the Alamo Cenotaph by keeping the structure in its place as preservation work begins.

Work will start in July 2024 and is expected to wrap up in early 2025, according to Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham.

In 2020, The Texas Historical Commission voted down a plan to move the structure. The Cenotaph will remain in its current location for the foreseeable future.

Last November, an investigation began into the structural integrity of the 60-foot-tall monument, an Alamo news release said.

The investigation’s results showed the monument needed several repairs, a need for an updated drainage system and patchwork, among other things. The release said stones from the monument are expected to be removed to allow contractors to work inside.

Efforts to maintain the monument’s durability and presence come as the rest of the Alamo site undergoes its own revitalization work.

Last March, the Alamo Collections Center opened on the property, including the space housing the Phil Collins Collection and other exhibits.

An unwrapped fence will surround the Cenotaph as crews prepare to begin work, allowing the public to observe their progress.

A team from Clark/Guido, the contractors that built the foundation and substructure of the Cenotaph over 80 years ago, will oversee the restoration.

Click here to view a live cam of the monument.