Name, picture of suspect accused of shooting SAPD officer released

SAN ANTONIO - A 17-year-old man is wanted in connection with the shooting of a San Antonio police officer who was investigating an attempted carjacking on the South Side.

San Antonio police late Monday afternoon named Devin Seth Perez as the accused gunman in the shooting of the officer early Monday in the 700 block of Kendalia, police officials said.

The officer was hit in the foot and is expected to make a full recovery.

Police Chief William McManus said the eight-year veteran was lucky to have only suffered a foot wound "because so many rounds were fired at him."

The gunman was one of two suspects who tried to carjack a woman. They fired shots at the driver, hitting her car, McManus said.

Perez is no stranger to police. He was arrested in July in connection with the shooting of a teenager. According to police, Perez was sitting inside a car in the 700 block of McCauley Boulevard with a 16-year-old boy along with three other people when a semiautomatic handgun Perez was handling went off.

Police said the bullet traveled through the driver seat, striking the victim once in the back.

The arrest affidavit said all three witnesses saw Perez get out of the car holding the handgun and run away.

Perez is about 6 feet tall, has a thin build and dyed blond hair. He is wanted on an attempted capital murder charge.

Anyone with information on Perez's whereabouts is asked to call 210-225-TIPS (8477).

The other suspect is also on the loose.

The wounded officer and another officer who was at the scene will be placed on administrative duty for the time being.

