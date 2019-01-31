SA advocate for victims of priest sex abuse anxiously awaits list of accused offenders

SAN ANTONIO - On Thursday, the Archdiocese of San Antonio is expected to release a comprehensive list of priests credibly accused of sexually abusing minors.

The list includes accusations dating back to the 1950s and is meant to provide accountability and transparency.

"We feel like the list coming out is very important for many reasons. For the victims of sex abuse, it's very important because it validates them," said Patti Koo, San Antonio chapter leader of the Survivor Network of those Abused by Priests, or SNAP.

"Oftentimes, they haven't felt listened to or believed. It also empowers them. They feel like they are no longer alone. It empowers them to come forward," Koo said.

In Oct. 2018, San Antonio Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller and dioceses across Texas agreed to compile and release the names.

The archbishop also formed a commission to examine the current procedures for addressing future allegations.

"It's a very long time coming. In fact, we wonder if they could have released this a year ago. Could they have released it five years ago and 10 years ago?" Koo said.

Since 1988, SNAP's mission is to provide a safe place for victims to share their stories and be supported.

Koo, a victim herself, dedicates her time to helping others. She said, most of the time, victims just need someone to be there for them.

"I think the biggest thing we do is we advocate for victims. We're there for them. When I first began, I was, like, 'What can I tell them? What do I do? What do I say?' You listen. You listen to what they are saying," Koo said.

Koo said anyone who may be a victim or who knows someone who should come forward and report their abuse to SNAP or police.

