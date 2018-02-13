WATCH: KSAT 12 News at Noon - February 13, 2018

SAN ANTONIO - ​

Popovich comments on importance of Black History Month: 'We live in a racist country'

Here's what's coming up on KSAT 12's News at Noon:

Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich shared his thoughts on the importance of Black History Month before San Antonio’s game at Utah on Monday night. In his remarks, he called the U.S. a racist country.

Here's what's happening at the Rodeo today

From barrel racing to a butterfly expo, check out what's scheduled for the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo today!

Mott family asks jury to award them $2.5 million in civil trial

Closing arguments are underway in the trial of Julie Mott whose family claims that the Mission Park Funeral Home lost their daughter's body. The lawsuit states the funeral home was negligent and violated their trust when they lost care, custody and control of Julie's body in 2015. They are asking for $2.5 million.

Churchill High School on high alert after student reports man with face tattoos tried to grab her

Parents of students at Churchill High School were urged to talk to their kids about safety in their commutes after a girl told school administrators that a man with star tattoos on his cheeks tried to grab her while she walked to school.

Gunshots spark police chase across city

Four people are in police custody after they led authorities on a late-night vehicle chase but police say two additional suspects are still unaccounted for.

Police seek robbery suspect who waved gun, asked for cash with a note

The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the person responsible for an aggravated robbery at a Broadway National Bank.

Selma man charged with impregnating 13-year-old

A Selma man has been arrested in connection with the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl who also was found to be pregnant. An arrest warrant affidavit identifies the suspect at James Furlow, 26.

Medical Examiner's Office to be renamed

On Monday, the Commissioner's Court voted whether to rename the Medical Examiner's office in honor of Dr. Vincent DiMaio.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.