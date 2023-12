Overhead view of big family eating from table during Christmas dinner

SAN ANTONIO – Happy holidays! There’s nothing like a warm meal to bring out the feel-good energy of the holiday season. So, in the spirit of the season, SA Live put together a list of holiday recipes you’ll want to try at home.

From breakfast on Christmas morning to appetizers to desserts, cocktails and even chili, check out these out-of-the-box ideas to shake up your holiday meals.

Breakfast

These cinnamon roll pancakes are a holiday favorite. (Cheesecake Factory 2023)

Appetizers

MINI MEATBALL SKEWERS WITH CRANBERRY BARBECUE SAUCE (2023)

Chili

Dessert

Chocolate pecan pie stock photo (Courtesy of The Garden of Eating)

Scaling it down

Cocktails & drinks

