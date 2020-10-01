Recipe: Shrimp aguachiles with cucumber and pineapple

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Ever had a chance to combine shrimp with cucumbers with pineapple?

H-E-B’s very own chef Charlotte Samuel has just the recipe for you.

Ingredients

2/3 cup(s) fresh lime juice, plus more as desired

2 cloves of garlic, smashed

1 cup(s) green onions, roughly chopped

1/3 cup(s) white onions, roughly chopped

1 cup(s) cilantro, leaves loosely packed, plus more as desired

3 jalapeños, stem trimmed, and seed jalapeno if milder is your preference

2 Tsp ground cumin

1 1/2 Lb Wild Argentine Red Shrimp

1 Tbsp kosher salt, plus more as needed to taste

2 bay leaves

1 large English cucumber, diced small

1 large red bell pepper, diced small

2 large tomatillos, diced small

Instructions

1. Make aguachile sauce: In a blender, combine lime juice, 1/3 cup water, garlic, green and white onions, cilantro, jalapeños, and cumin. Blend until smooth. Season to taste and set aside.

2. Place shrimp in a pot and just cover with water, add salt and bay leaves and bring to a boil.

3. Allow shrimp to cook until just tender and fully cooked, 3 to 4 minutes. Remove to an ice bath for just a few seconds to stop the cooking process.

4. Drain shrimp, roughly chop and place in a bowl along with diced cucumber, red bell pepper, and tomatillos. Season with salt and pepper, and stir to combine.

5. Pour aguachile sauce over everything and mix well. Cover and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes to 1 hour to allow everything to marinate.

6. Serve with chips as a snack or as a meal on top of tostadas.

Get nutritional information from the recipe and add ingredients to your H-E-B shopping list here.