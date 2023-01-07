Texas Eats: State Fair, Eight-Foot Pizza & 10-Pound Cinnamon Roll

You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.
This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to Hill & Vine, one of the top spots in the Hill Country for Texas flavors.
Next, David heads to New Braunfels for this week’s featured haunted restaurant at Phoenix Saloon.
After that, David heads to Hemisfair for some of the top brunch bites in the Alamo City at Box St. All Day.
Then, actor and San Antonio native Ricardo Chavira joins David on a mission to find the spiciest bites in San Antonio at Krazy Katsu.
David follows that up with a trip to league city to check out a 10-pound cinnamon roll at Bonnie’s Donuts.
Next up, David joins the crew from Dirt Road Cookers in cooking an eight-foot, 100-pound pizza in a custom-made pizza oven smoker.
David finishes things up in Dallas at the State Fair of Texas with some award-winning fair food.
You don’t want to miss this delicious episode of Texas Eats!
Sweet & Spicy Shiner Bock Glaze
Ingredients:
- H‑E‑B premade Meatballs
- Salt and pepper
- Shiner Bock
- Dark Soy sauce
- Brown sugar
- Honey
- Rice vinegar
- Hoisin sauce
- Oyster Sauce
- Red pepper flakes
- Sambal
- Ginger
- Garlic
- Fresh Chicken Wings
- Olive Oil
- Sesame Seeds
- Uncle Chris Fiesta Seasoning
- Vegetable Oil
- Toothpicks
Directions:
SAUCE:
- At medium to high heat - add sliced ginger, garlic, and red pepper flakes to a saucepan with preheated olive oil.
- Once the garlic softens, add 1/2 cup of dark brown sugar to the pan. Let the brown sugar melt and the ingredients combine into a thick liquid.
- Add 1/4 cup of honey, 1/4 cup of sambal, and 2 tbsp. of hoisin sauce, 2 tbsp. of oyster sauce, 2 tbsp. of dark soy sauce, 1/2 cup of Shiner Bock beer, and 2 tbsp. of rice vinegar.
- Let the sauce come to a boil then reduce to low heat and let simmer until the sauce sticks to the back of a spoon.
CHICKEN WINGS & MEATBALLS:
- In a large pot, heat 2.5 quarts of vegetable oil to approximately 350F degrees.
- Preheat a grill to 450F-500F.
- In a bowl, combine chicken wings, olive oil, and a generous amount of Fiesta brand Uncle Chris seasoning. Toss the wings in the mixture until they are completely covered.
- Place the wings on the grill and rotate until each side has grill marks and a nice crust.
- Remove the wings from the grill and immediately place them, one at a time, into the 350F vegetable oil. Frying should take 7-10 minutes or until the internal temperature is 165F and the skin is crunchy.
- When the wings are frying, cook the meatballs on the grill until they reach an internal temperature of 145F.
- Remove the wings from the oil and toss in the sticky sauce. Drip the sauce over the meatballs. Top each item with toasted sesame seeds, add toothpicks to the meatballs - and you’re ready to eat with an ice-cold Shiner beer!
- Enjoy!
Restaurants featured this week:
Hill & Vine
210 S Adams St, Fredericksburg, TX 78624
Phoenix Saloon
193 W San Antonio St, New Braunfels, TX 78130
Box Street All Day
623 Hemisfair Blvd Ste 108, San Antonio, TX 78205
Krazy Katsu
5257 McCullough Ave, San Antonio, TX 78212
Bonnie’s Donuts
2047 W Main St A4, League City, TX 77573
Dirt Road Cookers
737 cr 365, Hondo, Texas 78861
