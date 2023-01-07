Texas Eats: State Fair, Eight-Foot Pizza & 10-Pound Cinnamon Roll

You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to Hill & Vine, one of the top spots in the Hill Country for Texas flavors.

Next, David heads to New Braunfels for this week’s featured haunted restaurant at Phoenix Saloon.

After that, David heads to Hemisfair for some of the top brunch bites in the Alamo City at Box St. All Day.

Then, actor and San Antonio native Ricardo Chavira joins David on a mission to find the spiciest bites in San Antonio at Krazy Katsu.

David follows that up with a trip to league city to check out a 10-pound cinnamon roll at Bonnie’s Donuts.

Next up, David joins the crew from Dirt Road Cookers in cooking an eight-foot, 100-pound pizza in a custom-made pizza oven smoker.

David finishes things up in Dallas at the State Fair of Texas with some award-winning fair food.

Sweet & Spicy Shiner Bock Glaze

Ingredients:

H‑E‑B premade Meatballs

Salt and pepper

Shiner Bock

Dark Soy sauce

Brown sugar

Honey

Rice vinegar

Hoisin sauce

Oyster Sauce

Red pepper flakes

Sambal

Ginger

Garlic

Fresh Chicken Wings

Olive Oil

Sesame Seeds

Uncle Chris Fiesta Seasoning

Vegetable Oil

Toothpicks

Directions:

SAUCE:

At medium to high heat - add sliced ginger, garlic, and red pepper flakes to a saucepan with preheated olive oil.

Once the garlic softens, add 1/2 cup of dark brown sugar to the pan. Let the brown sugar melt and the ingredients combine into a thick liquid.

Add 1/4 cup of honey, 1/4 cup of sambal, and 2 tbsp. of hoisin sauce, 2 tbsp. of oyster sauce, 2 tbsp. of dark soy sauce, 1/2 cup of Shiner Bock beer, and 2 tbsp. of rice vinegar.

Let the sauce come to a boil then reduce to low heat and let simmer until the sauce sticks to the back of a spoon.

CHICKEN WINGS & MEATBALLS:

In a large pot, heat 2.5 quarts of vegetable oil to approximately 350F degrees.

Preheat a grill to 450F-500F.

In a bowl, combine chicken wings, olive oil, and a generous amount of Fiesta brand Uncle Chris seasoning. Toss the wings in the mixture until they are completely covered.

Place the wings on the grill and rotate until each side has grill marks and a nice crust.

Remove the wings from the grill and immediately place them, one at a time, into the 350F vegetable oil. Frying should take 7-10 minutes or until the internal temperature is 165F and the skin is crunchy.

When the wings are frying, cook the meatballs on the grill until they reach an internal temperature of 145F.

Remove the wings from the oil and toss in the sticky sauce. Drip the sauce over the meatballs. Top each item with toasted sesame seeds, add toothpicks to the meatballs - and you’re ready to eat with an ice-cold Shiner beer!

Enjoy!

Restaurants featured this week:

210 S Adams St, Fredericksburg, TX 78624

193 W San Antonio St, New Braunfels, TX 78130

623 Hemisfair Blvd Ste 108, San Antonio, TX 78205

5257 McCullough Ave, San Antonio, TX 78212

2047 W Main St A4, League City, TX 77573

737 cr 365, Hondo, Texas 78861

