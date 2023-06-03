Texas Eats: All Americana with a taste of Mexican seafood

Central and South Texas – You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

Join KSAT’s David Elder as he hits the road to bring you to some day-trip spots you don’t want to miss.

You’ll see an innovative take on classic American comfort food at “Moonshine” in Austin.

Then we head to New Braunfels’ “Muck and Fuss” for burgers, beer and bar bites! And, it’s Mexican seafood at “Señor Fish” in San Antonio, followed by the “Hillside Texas Bistro” in Castroville, “Tia’s Kitchen” in Hutto, and “Playa Bowls” for those delicious açaí bowls.

Then, we round out the road trip with a visit to the “Root Cellar” in San Marcos for home-brewed beers in a homey space filled with local art.

You definitely don’t want to miss this delicious episode of Texas Eats!

This Week’s Restaurants:

Moonshine Patio Bar & Grill

10525 W Parmer Ln, Austin, TX 78717

Muck & Fuss

295 E San Antonio St, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Señor Fish Seafood Bar

1915 Broadway Suite # 111, San Antonio, TX 78215

Hillside Texas Bistro

1651 US-90 W, Castroville, TX 78009

Tia’s Kitchen

550 S FM 1660, Hutto, TX 78643

Playa Bowls

22706 US-281 Ste 104, San Antonio, TX 78258

The Root Cellar

215 N LBJ Dr, San Marcos, TX 78666

Follow Texas Eats and David Elder on Facebook and Instagram for more food info, pictures, videos and giveaways.

More on KSAT: