Texas Eats: All Americana with a taste of Mexican seafood

Join KSAT’s David Elder as he hits the road to bring you to some day-trip spots you don’t want to miss.
You’ll see an innovative take on classic American comfort food at “Moonshine” in Austin.
Then we head to New Braunfels’ “Muck and Fuss” for burgers, beer and bar bites! And, it’s Mexican seafood at “Señor Fish” in San Antonio, followed by the “Hillside Texas Bistro” in Castroville, “Tia’s Kitchen” in Hutto, and “Playa Bowls” for those delicious açaí bowls.
Then, we round out the road trip with a visit to the “Root Cellar” in San Marcos for home-brewed beers in a homey space filled with local art.
You definitely don’t want to miss this delicious episode of Texas Eats!
This Week’s Restaurants:
Moonshine Patio Bar & Grill
10525 W Parmer Ln, Austin, TX 78717
Muck & Fuss
295 E San Antonio St, New Braunfels, TX 78130
Señor Fish Seafood Bar
1915 Broadway Suite # 111, San Antonio, TX 78215
Hillside Texas Bistro
1651 US-90 W, Castroville, TX 78009
Tia’s Kitchen
550 S FM 1660, Hutto, TX 78643
Playa Bowls
22706 US-281 Ste 104, San Antonio, TX 78258
The Root Cellar
215 N LBJ Dr, San Marcos, TX 78666
