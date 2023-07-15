Texas Eats: Gorditas, BBQ and Shiner Beer

You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

Join KSAT’s David Elder for some classic Tex-Mex dishes. Texas Eats stops by a San Antonio BBQ joint that was just announced as top 50 in the state of Texas!

Then, we head north to the Bexar County line to try some gigantic ribeyes at an old-fashioned, hidden gem of a country store. We then head up to Hutto, Texas for some cafe favorites.

We continue north to Waco for some comfort food brunch and then we head closer to home with Shiner Beer to get us into the Wurstfest spirit!

We round it all out back in San Antonio with laid-back, no-frills Hawaiian cuisine. All that and more on an all-new episode of Texas Eats!

This Week’s Restaurants:

Spechts Texas

Big Aloha

2M Smokehouse

Magnolia Table

Lala’s Gorditas

Black Whale Pub

Hippo Cafe

