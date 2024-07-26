🦞 Things to do in San Antonio this weekend: Lobster Fest, Reggae Fest, Peso Pluma, kids fishing tournament

Welcome to the weekend! Can you believe it’s already late July?

While some families may already be focusing on back to school, know that there are still fun summer events planned for this weekend around San Antonio.

People can visit a lobster festival at Market Square, a reggae festival at Rosedale Park, a Taylor Swift dance party at The Rock Box, and more fun events. San Antonio will see hit-or-miss downpours, so it wouldn’t hurt to keep the umbrella handy if you plan to be outdoors.

Here’s a glance at weekend events.

Happening over the weekend

LOBSTER FEST: The San Antonio Farmers Market Plaza Association and Jacob Dominguez, known as “The Caribbean Lobster Guy,” will host the free two-day Lobster Fest End of Summer Bash. Dominguez will prepare the lobsters at the fest. The event is scheduled for 10 a.m.- 8 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m.- 7 p.m. on Sunday at Market Square. Read about it The San Antonio Farmers Market Plaza Association and Jacob Dominguez, known as “The Caribbean Lobster Guy,” will host the free two-day Lobster Fest End of Summer Bash. Dominguez will prepare the lobsters at the fest. The event is scheduled for 10 a.m.- 8 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m.- 7 p.m. on Sunday at Market Square. Read about it here

FIESTA NOCHE DEL RIO: The summer series includes live cultural music and dancing at the Arneson River Theater. The shows take place every Friday and Saturday at 8:30 p.m. through Aug. 3. Read our story The summer series includes live cultural music and dancing at the Arneson River Theater. The shows take place every Friday and Saturday at 8:30 p.m. through Aug. 3. Read our story here

Saturday, July 27

PESO PLUMA: The Grammy winner will bring his upcoming “Exodo” arena tour at the Frost Bank Center on Saturday, July 27. The concert was originally slated to take place on Wednesday, July 17. We are encouraging concertgoers to post their pictures and videos on The Grammy winner will bring his upcoming “Exodo” arena tour at the Frost Bank Center on Saturday, July 27. The concert was originally slated to take place on Wednesday, July 17. We are encouraging concertgoers to post their pictures and videos on KSAT Connect

REGGAE FESTIVAL: The ninth annual San Antonio Reggae Festival is planned for 2-11 p.m. on Saturday, July 27 at Rosedale Park, 340 Dartmouth. More than 10 bands are slated to perform. Tickets can be purchased online or at the gate. Children 12 and younger can get in for free. Click The ninth annual San Antonio Reggae Festival is planned for 2-11 p.m. on Saturday, July 27 at Rosedale Park, 340 Dartmouth. More than 10 bands are slated to perform. Tickets can be purchased online or at the gate. Children 12 and younger can get in for free. Click here for more information.

FREE BOTANICAL GARDEN ADMISSION: The San Antonio Botanical Garden will have free admission for all visitors on Saturday, July 27. In addition, the Garden is hosting “Dog Daze” during July and August, where visitors can take their dogs to enjoy time in nature for free from 8 a.m. to noon. Read about it The San Antonio Botanical Garden will have free admission for all visitors on Saturday, July 27. In addition, the Garden is hosting “Dog Daze” during July and August, where visitors can take their dogs to enjoy time in nature for free from 8 a.m. to noon. Read about it here

DAY OF THE COWBOY (AND GIRL): Grab your Western boots and hats and join Briscoe Western Art Museum for a free event on Saturday, July 27. The museum will host a National Day of The Cowboy (and Girl) celebration to highlight and preserve America’s cowboy culture and pioneer heritage. This event will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the museum’s campus on the banks of the River Walk. Read about some of the activities Grab your Western boots and hats and join Briscoe Western Art Museum for a free event on Saturday, July 27. The museum will host a National Day of The Cowboy (and Girl) celebration to highlight and preserve America’s cowboy culture and pioneer heritage. This event will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the museum’s campus on the banks of the River Walk. Read about some of the activities here

LA VILLITA MARKET DAYS: Maverick Plaza will transform into an Maverick Plaza will transform into an open-air marketplace from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Market Days take place every Saturday.

RESOURCE FAIR: The City of San Antonio’s Department of Human Services and CafeCollege join forces Saturday, July 27 to host a free LEVEL UP Resource Fair for recent high school graduates preparing for college or employment. The fair will help people ages 16 to 24 who need help, not just high school graduates. Read all about it The City of San Antonio’s Department of Human Services and CafeCollege join forces Saturday, July 27 to host a free LEVEL UP Resource Fair for recent high school graduates preparing for college or employment. The fair will help people ages 16 to 24 who need help, not just high school graduates. Read all about it here

FREE FISHING: Fin Addicts will host a free youth fishing clinic and tournament at The Greenline, 2532 Sidney Brooks. Registration starts at 8 a.m. Click Fin Addicts will host a free youth fishing clinic and tournament at The Greenline, 2532 Sidney Brooks. Registration starts at 8 a.m. Click here for more information.

POETRY SLAM: Luminaria will host the Fresh Ink Youth Poetry Slam competition presented by Luminaria artists Andrea “Vocab” Sanderson and Anthony “DJ Mr. G” Gordon. The event is scheduled for 3-6 p.m. at 126 Gonzales St.

TAYLOR SWIFT PARTY: The Rock Box will host a “TTPD Listening & Dance Party” starting at 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 27. Click The Rock Box will host a “TTPD Listening & Dance Party” starting at 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 27. Click here for more information.

FREE MUSIC: The Make Ready Market at 203 Eighth St. will have a live music showcase from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, July 27. The event is free. Then, Golden Hour Fitness will take place from 7:30-8:30 p.m. Click The Make Ready Market at 203 Eighth St. will have a live music showcase from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, July 27. The event is free. Then, Golden Hour Fitness will take place from 7:30-8:30 p.m. Click here for more information on all events at Make Ready.

FREE WORKOUT AT HEMISAIR: MacFit Athletics will host a free workout, sponsored by HealthTexas, from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, July 27 at Hemisfair’s Civic Park. Read more MacFit Athletics will host a free workout, sponsored by HealthTexas, from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, July 27 at Hemisfair’s Civic Park. Read more here

FREE CAMP GLADIATOR WORKOUT: Another free workout will take place Saturday morning, this time by Camp Gladiator at The Rock at La Cantera’s Frost Plaza. The workout starts at 10 a.m. Click Another free workout will take place Saturday morning, this time by Camp Gladiator at The Rock at La Cantera’s Frost Plaza. The workout starts at 10 a.m. Click here for more information.

EARLY ENTRY AT SEAWORLD: Beat the afternoon heat and visit SeaWorld San Antonio at the early opening hour of 8 a.m. on Saturday, July 27. Get more information Beat the afternoon heat and visit SeaWorld San Antonio at the early opening hour of 8 a.m. on Saturday, July 27. Get more information here

Sunday, July 28

ART FAIR: The Sunday Art Fair at Hotel Contessa continues on Sunday, July 28. The event will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hotel Contessa, 306 W. Market St.

