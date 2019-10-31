Journey coming to San Antonio, three other Texas cities in 2020

SAN ANTONIO - Journey is returning to the open arms of San Antonio next year.

The classic rockers announced a 60-plus city tour, which includes four stops in Texas, with The Pretenders Thursday morning.

They will play at the AT&T Center on Sept. 2 — almost exactly a year after their last tour stop in the Alamo City with Def Leppard (they played at USAA's holiday party later that year).

Tickets will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Nov. 8.

The five-month tour starts on May 15, and they will hit up Dallas on Aug. 30, Corpus Christi on Sept. 3 and Houston on Sept. 5.

