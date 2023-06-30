KSAT viewers share photos of animals trying to keep cool in heat; SA-area state park expands

The word of the week is “sploot.” That’s how squirrels and other small animals have been trying to keep cool during this unforgiving summer heat.

Hello, I’m Rebecca Salinas, and this week we rounded up hilarious photos of animals beating the heat, either by “splooting” or swimming.

These animals know how to keep it cute and cool 😎. And if you’re heading outdoors this holiday weekend, know that temperatures will be slightly lower than what we’ve been experiencing.

See below for links to our coverage of how to stay safe both on trails and on the water this weekend. You can also click here for the forecast.

Lastly, this week we wrote about the expansion of the Honey Creek State Natural Area north of San Antonio. While it will add more activities for park-goers, the acquisition has a deeper meaning for land and wildlife protections.

How animals are keeping cool this summer

KSAT viewers shared photos of animals trying to keep cool in the summer heat on KSAT Connect. (KSAT Connect)

Squirrels don’t need a thermostat to tell them it’s time for a “sploot.”

A classic squirrel “sploot” is a way for them to beat the heat — and photos from KSAT viewers show they’ve been “splooting” just about anywhere they can get some reprieve, as temperatures soar in the San Antonio area.

When animals “sploot,” they try to make as much body contact as possible with something cool, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

In photos posted on KSAT Connect, squirrels were seen lying on patios, in the dirt, and on a fence.

“Squirrel dug a hole to try to keep cool during these insane temperatures,” one KSAT Connect user posted.

“This little guy found a cool patch of concrete on my patio in Cibolo. I’d join him, but the neighbors would likely object,” another said.

They’re not the only animals seen keeping cool on KSAT Connect; other photos show dogs in pools, birds taking a break in bird baths, and more.

Click here for some photos of animals trying to keep cool in the summer heat. Have a cool pic? Share them on KSAT Connect!

515 acres added to Honey Creek State Natural Area

The Honey Creek State Natural Area gained 515 acres, thanks to a $25 million purchase. (© Chase Fountain, TPWD)

The Honey Creek State Natural Area in Spring Branch has grown by 515 acres, thanks to a $25 million acquisition that protects the area amid the commercial and residential development boom.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department says that the purchase protects one of the state’s most pristine streams and its surrounding area, which is home to native and threatened species.

TPWD said it partnered with The Nature Conservancy in Texas, Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation and landowners Ronnie and Terry Urbanczyk for the acquisition, which was announced last week. The funds were made available through the Land and Water Conservation Fund, state appropriations for land acquisitions and private donations.

“Honey Creek is one of the most pristine streams not only in the Hill Country, but in all of Texas,” Zach Spector, the director of conservation programs for TPWF, said in a news release. “During the Texas State Parks Centennial year, we’re so pleased to not only be conserving one of our state’s finest streams, but also growing our state parks system by expanding the Honey Creek State Natural Area. This is truly a win for fish, wildlife and people.”

Read the full story here.

