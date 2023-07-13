Krispy Kreme celebrating birthday with 86-cent dozens of doughnuts

SAN ANTONIO – Krispy Kreme is celebrating 86 years in business by selling doughnuts at a discount on Friday.

The doughnut chain will sell dozens of glazed doughnuts for 86 cents each with the purchase of any dozen at a regular price. The offer will be available in-store and online with the code 86YEARS.

There are limits though, depending on how you buy.

Customers who purchase online for pickup or delivery are limited to one dozen. Customers who purchase in-store are limited to four dozen.

“We love treating our fans and celebrating our birthday with them every year. It definitely has become a tradition,” Dave Skena, the global chief brand officer, said in a news release. “Gifting fans a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for just 86 cents when they buy any dozen is a pretty sweet way to celebrate 86 years of delicious doughnuts.”

The offer is available at participating shops across the nation while supplies last.

