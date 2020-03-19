Libraries are closed, but local librarians are still serving community

Just because every local library branch is closed, that doesn’t mean you can’t access the resources of the San Antonio Public Library.

Don’t have a card? Sign up online by clicking here.

Library staff members are still working, and all of the system’s digital resources are available 24/7 at www.mysapl.org/digital. This includes access to the eBooks, eAudiobooks, eMagazines, movies and more content.

The new hours that staff are available to help visitors at mysapl.org are: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. Monday–Thursday; 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday. You can also call the staff directly at 210-207-2500 to get job search assistance, account support and more.

Other staff members are now working in a different city departments and helping San Antonio Metro Health answer calls on the city’s COVID-19 hotlines. According to the city, the hotline is receiving hundreds of calls a day, and Metro Health officials say they appreciate the help.

During the closures for COVID-19 no library fines will be accrued, and holds are extended by 7 days once the Library re-opens.

