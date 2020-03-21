SA couple donates flowers to assisted living homes after their wedding was canceled due to coronavirus

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio couple is trying to spread joy despite a major wedding setback due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Krystal Goytia and Jason Oswald were set to be married Saturday but cancellations and closures meant the party couldn’t go on, so they decided to make lemonade out of lemons, so to speak.

The couple had already ordered flowers for their big day and decided to donate them to three Schertz assisted living facilities in an effort to spread a little cheer.

Assisted living facilities around the state have been closed to visitors in recent weeks because people over 60 are considered to be most at risk for COVID-19.

The flowers were taken to Legacy at Forest Ridge, First St. Assisted Living & Adult Daycare and New Haven Assisted Living & Memory Care on Friday.

Legacy at Forest Ridge posted photos to Facebook of some of the residents smiling with their flowers. “Your kindness brought such joy to the residents today,” the post says in part.

River City Community Church posted a video to Facebook Friday of Goytia talking about her donation.

The couple rescheduled their wedding date to Aug. 1 and plan to get married at Hidden Falls in Spring Branch, according to officials with the church.

