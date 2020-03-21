SeaWorld donates toilet paper to medical trainees at Ft. Sam Houston

SAN ANTONIO – SeaWorld San Antonio donated its supply of toilet paper Saturday to Navy medical trainees stationed at Ft. Sam Houston.

Ft. Sam Houston officials reached out to SeaWorld officials and requested the donation for 1,000 Navy medical trainees in need of supplies.

All SeaWorld theme parks temporarily closed on March 16 and will stay closed at least through the end of the month due to the new coronavirus pandemic.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT: