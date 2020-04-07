Laboratory errors result in two fewer cases of coronavirus in Gillespie County

GILLESPIE COUNTY, Texas – Two laboratory errors have resulted in Gillespie County having only one case of the coronavirus instead of three.

According to a city of Fredericksburg press release, information reported by Gillespie County on the original two COVID-19 cases came directly from the Texas Department of State Health Services, which was notified by two independent labs that lab errors resulted in two false-positive reports of the virus.

The news release said the state health agency has never encountered a situation like this.

The case count has now been reduced from three to one.

