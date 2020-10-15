Significance of sugar skulls on Day of the Dead

SAN ANTONIO – Day of the Dead is about honoring loved ones that have passed on, and sugar skulls help do just that.

You can decorate the sugar skulls with glitter, feathers, colored foil and you can write the name of your deceased loved one on its forehead. As for why they’re made of sugar?

When you place the sugar skull at a gravesite, ants will get to them or the rain will wash them away, which symbolizes a temporary status of life.

Learn more about sugar skulls and their significance to the Day of the Dead traditions in the video player above.

