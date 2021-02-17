WATCH LIVE: San Antonio City Council holds emergency meeting at 2 p.m.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio City Council is holding an emergency meeting at 2 p.m. Wednesday to discuss issues related to the winter storm.

Among the items to be discussed is how the city, CPS Energy and the San Antonio Water System have responded to the weather crisis.

The emergency meeting comes on a day when nearly 242,000 CPS Energy customers remain without power.

As of Wednesday, 2.8 million Texans were still without electricity as restoration efforts have been hampered by another round of freezing rain and snow in parts of the state.

