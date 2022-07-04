Where to find the best hot dogs in America, according to Bloomberg

Any Fourth of July celebration would be incomplete without hot dogs. They go together like — well, hot dogs on the Fourth of July.

For most of us, that means grilling (or boiling... bleck) the franks and placing them in a bun. There may be condiments like mustard, relish, onions or even, yes, ketchup — but, that’s a debate for another day.

But Bloomberg claims to have found the 13 best hot dogs in America. And trust us, these dogs look nothing like your average frankfurter.

According to the article, hot dog sales were down a decade ago, but have recently made a comeback as Americans look for comfort food amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s estimated that 150 million hot dogs will be consumed this July 4.

So, if you’re looking for nontraditional fourth food, here’s where Bloomberg says you can find the best.

If you want to see pictures of these hot dogs, you can go to the restaurant websites or view them on Bloomberg’s website.

Which one would you order?

